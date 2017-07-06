MARCO POLO PLAZA CEBU



Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills Apas, Cebu City

Telephone: (032) 253-1111

Email: mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com

Website: www.marcopolohotels.com

10% discount on best available room rates

10% 10% discount on Food & Beverage at Blu Bar & Grill, Cafe Marco, El Viento Reastaurant & Pool Bar, and the Lobby Lounge

Terms and Conditions:

Not valid in conjunction with any other promos and discounts such as Senior Citizens discounts, etc.