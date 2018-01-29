Marcos dares Robredo: Let’s drop our motions so that recount may proceed

FORMER senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos challenged Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Monday for them to withdraw their respective motions in the electoral protest so that the opening and recounting of ballots in the 2016 polls could proceed.

“To remove all of this accusations, I reiterate my challenge, withdraw all your [Robredo] motions that will serve to delay the recount, I will withdraw all my motions that are still pending so that no more outstanding issues, no stances that [the]electoral tribunal would study . . . and let us proceed with the opening and recounting of ballots,” said Marcos.

Marcos said this has been his position since May 10, 2016.

Marcos also accused the Supreme Court (SC), sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), of “unfair treatment” in the electoral protest he filed against Robredo.

“I have come to be concerned because the PET’s treatment of me has been unfair. And we can see there have been a disturbing series of decisions made by [Associate] Justice [Banjamin] Caguioa that are clearly unfair and unjust,” Marcos said.

Marcos also claimed that the Commission on Elections and its service provider, Smartmatic, were in connivance with the Robredo camp, saying that “the evidence will be the final count in the recount as opposed to the reported count of the Comelec and Smartmatic.”

After losing to Robredo by only 263,473 votes in the 2016 vice presidential elections, Marcos accused Robredo and the Liberal Party of alleged cheating.

Marcos filed an electoral protest against Robredo in June, a month after the polls. The electoral protest was raffled off to Caguioa. RAADEE S. SAUSA