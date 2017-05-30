Marcos to Duterte: Don’t resign

Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed elation over President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement that he would have considered resigning had he been the one proclaimed winner in the vice presidential race last year.

Marcos was reacting to Duterte’s statement made before soldiers in Jolo, Sulu last Saturday where the President said he would have considered resigning had Marcos won.

But the former senator, in an interview over radio station dzRH on Monday, said while he is honored by such expression of trust, “the President should not resign because the Filipino people need him.”

Such expression of confidence, he added, inspires him to continue “fighting for the truth” in the election protest he filed before the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

“Kaya naman pinapagpatuloy ang ating paglaban para sa katotohanan at patuloy pa rin ang ating magseserbisyo sa publiko [That is why we continue to fight for the truth and our public service continues],” Marcos said.

According to him, his legal team is raring to present pieces of evidence during his election protest’s preliminary conference scheduled on June 21 at 2 p.m.

He welcomed the move of Sen. Nancy Binay of filing a resolution calling to constitute and convene the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee (JCOC) on the implementation of the Automated Election System (AES) Law in the May 2016 elections.

When asked if he feels there are forces who are against the convening of the JCOC to prevent experts from exposing anomalies in the last elections, Marcos said there may be since under the law, it should have convened three months after the May elections.

The JCOC is headed by now detained Sen. Leila de Lima.

Marcos pointed out that it is about time that the JCOC convene to enable election and information technology experts to make public their observations on the last elections so that all violations will be rectified and not repeated in future elections.

He said they have in their possession documentary evidence and witnesses who will be able to establish that indeed massive cheating was committed in the May 2016 polls, including the last-minute creation by the Commission on Elections of seven additional Election Management Systems (EMS), which had been called the “7 Kingdoms.”

These “7 Kingdoms” made it easy for certain groups to create their own elections in seven regions.