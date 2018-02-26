Marcos highway lanes closed for LRT 2 construction

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) this weekend started closing the westbound and eastbound lanes of Marcos Highway as construction of the Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2)Emerald Station in Cainta started on Sunday.

Jojo Garcia, MMDA acting general manager, said alternate closures of the portions of the highway are necessary so private contractor DMCI Holdings Inc. can proceed with its work unhampered.

First to be closed to vehicular traffic at 11 p.m. on Sunday was the 50 meter-stretch westbound lane of Marcos Highway.

A zipper lane or counterflow scheme was implemented on the eastbound lane to accommodate vehicles going to Quezon City.

Based on guidelines agreed upon, Garcia said contractors are only allowed to work on the project at night when vehicular traffic is light.

The schedule which will be enforced until October is as follows: Monday to Thursday, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.; Friday, from 12 midnight to 5 a.m.; Saturday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Sunday, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Beam lifting , concreting of coping beam, girder launching , concreting of deck slab and construction of stairs and conveying system.

Garcia reminded the private contractor to coordinate with the MMDA should there be any movement or change in the agreed guidelines. “Any single movement we need to be given at least three-day notice,” he said.

MMDA traffic enforcers, the private contractor’s flagmen and traffic enforcers of Pasig City, Marikina City and Rizal province will be on hand to manage traffic flow along the busy thoroughfare.

The LRT-2 East Extension project involves the construction of two new stations: Emerald Station in Cainta and Masinag in Antipolo.

In October last year, the MMDA rerouted public utility jeepneys plying Marcos Highway that effectively eased congestion in the area.

Jeepneys going to Cainta and Antipolo in Rizal province were prohibited from loading and unloading passengers in front of two shopping malls along the major thoroughfare, an identified chokepoint. Instead, they were made to enter an access road leading to a mall’s parking area where designated loading and unloading areas are located.