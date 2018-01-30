Marcos must be probed for ‘hysterical’ poll fraud claims – Robredo lawyer

A LAWYER for Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo questioned the authenticity of supposed five ballot images presented by former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. to to justify his allegation of poll fraud, saying that Marcos should be investigated by the Supreme Court and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for such action.

Romulo Macalintal, lead counsel for Robredo, made the call a day after Marcos presented supposed five ballot images from Camarines Sur and Negros Oriental, which showed that the votes still went to Robredo even if two or more candidates were shaded in the Vice Presidential race. These votes, Marcos argued, should have been invalidated.

“The excited and hysterical claim of former Senator Marcos and his spokesperson Vic Rodriguez that they allegedly uncovered solid and incontrovertible evidence of massive fraud that transpired in the 2016 elections based on their own copies of alleged images of ballots used in the said election, is highly ridiculous if not outright frivolous,” Macalintal said in a statement.

“If Marcos has in his possession the said hundreds upon hundreds of ballot images which are radically different from the ballot images generated from the secure digital (SD) cards, then he should be investigated by the Comelec and/or the [Supreme Court sitting as] Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) to determine the source of such highly questionable documents. If Marcos’ ballot images do not tally with the ballot images in the custody of the PET, then those in Marcos’ possession are clearly fabricated, manufactured or tampered with to suit his political propaganda,” Macalintal said.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the May 2016 polls, but the former senator filed a protest before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

The recount of the votes in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo—the provinces chosen by Marcos best exemplifying poll fraud as required by PET rules—will start in February. LLANESCA T. PANTI