Marcos not interested in DILG post – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said that former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not interested to become the next secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“He’s not interested,” Duterte told reporters, dispelling rumors that he will invite Marcos to the Cabinet after the one-year ban on appointing losing candidates in the May 2016 election expires.

Marcos, a longtime ally of the president, ran for vice president last year but lost narrowly to former Camarines Sur representative Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Marcos filed an electoral protest alleging massive fraud.