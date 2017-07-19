BY questioning the legitimacy of her victory, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. was also questioning the legitimacy of President Rodrigo Duterte’s own win in the May 2016 elections.

“When you question the whole process, you just can’t say that it only affected the vice presidential race. You are questioning the legitimacy of the President all the way down to councilors,” Robredo said on Wednesday.

Robredo made the argument by citing Marcos’ poll protest where the former lawmaker had been claiming fraud.

“That’s why in our motion, we argued that it is the Comelec who should answer Marcos’ allegations,” Robredo, a lawyer, added.

Robredo beat Marcos by over 200,000 votes in the vice presidential race.

Marcos’ protest stemmed from a computer glitch that occurred during the counting. Early in the tabulation, Marcos led Robredo in the tally. After the glitch, Robredo had taken over Marcos en route to her victory in the polls.