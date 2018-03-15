Marcos protest: SC resets vote recount

The Supreme Court (SC), sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), has set a new schedule for a recount of votes in connection with an electoral protest filed by former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo.

The recount will start on April 2, from the original March 19.

In a statement from the Marcos camp, spokesman Vic Rodriguez said the electoral tribunal had cited lack of revisors for the new schedule.

“Reason of [the tribunal]is only 42 of the 50 revisors have qualifed/passed the psychological exam. According to them, whether or not they can fill the remaining 8, manual recount will proceed on April 2,” Rodriguez added.

“In the interest of transparency, we would like to inform our supporters, especially those who have long been anticipating the revision/recounting of votes in the election protest of former senator [Marcos] at the Supreme

Court, that the scheduled revision/recount has been moved from March 19, 2018 to April 2, 2018 due to the incomplete staffing requirements of the [electoral tribunal],” he said.

The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has ordered decryption of ballots despite objections from the Robredo camp.

The decryption and printing of ballot images will be from three pilot provinces: Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

Marcos lost to Robredo by 263,473 votes in the race for Vice President in the 2016 elections.

He has since accused her of “massive electoral fraud, anomalies and irregularities such as pre-shading of ballots, pre-loading of Secure Digital cards, misreading of ballots, malfunctioning VCMs [vote counting machines]and an “abnormally high” unaccounted votes/undervotes for the position of Vice President.