Marcos’ reinstatement bad precedent – Acop

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will regret its decision to reinstate Supt. Marvin Marcos, Rep. Romeo Acop of Antipolo City warned on Sunday.

Acop, a former police officer, said by allowing Marcos to again head the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Region 12 or Soccsksargen, the PNP set a bad precedent.

“We are trying to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs, it’s a monster that we want to kill, but we also know for a fact that selling of illegal drugs results in collateral crimes,” Acop said in a radio interview. “But in the process of trying to kill a monster that is illegal drugs, we might be creating a bigger monster with the way things are going right now.”

With the reinstatement, Acop warned that policemen who will be charged in the future could easily invoke Marcos’ case, especially if the offense they were charged with is lighter than homicide.

“They would just ask, why was Superintendent Marcos able to stay in his job when we are even facing offenses lighter than homicide? Why are we in a floating status and Superintendent Marcos is not?” Acop said.

“Former members of the organization would want to see the Philippine National Police as professional as it can be. There had been allegations that the police are responsible for summary killings. This may or may not be true. But assuming that it is true, it would be very difficult to steer the police in the right direction [because of the Marcos precedent],” he added.

The Justice department downgraded the charges filed against Marcos from murder to homicide.

“I have investigated cases against erring members of the police. I have also been a CIDG chief in charge of investigating criminal offenses, and I would say Superintendent Marcos is an exception to the rule,” the lawmaker said.