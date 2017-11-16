Marcos: Robredo should not be given decrypted files

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos manifested his objection before the Supreme Court (SC) to the plea of Vice President Leonor Robredo that she be given documents and decrypted images of ballots in three pilot provinces where votes will be recounted.

In his three page Strong Comment/Opposition filed at the SC, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), dated November 6, 2017, Marcos ased the high tribunal to deny Robredo’s plea.

“Since Robredo did not contribute any share in the expenses and supplies for this undertaking, she should not be allowed by this Honorable Tribunal to obtain the soft (and even printed) copies of the decrypted images of the ballots, election returns, audit logs and other relevant documents for ALL the protested clustered precincts of the pilot provinces of Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental used during the last 9 May 2016 National and Local elections,” Marcos said.

He pointed out that he alone shouldered the P2,974,075 needed for the undertaking.

The PET has ordered the decryption of ballots and directed the Commission on Elections to print the ballot images and other data found in the Secured Digital (SD) cards in its main office in Intramuros, Manila.

Marcos lost to Robredo by only 263,473 votes. He attributed his defeat to “massive electoral fraud, anomalies and irregularities” such as preshading of ballots, pre-loaded Secure Digital cards, misreading of ballots, malfunctioning VCMs, and an “abnormally high” unaccounted votes/undervotes for the position of VP.