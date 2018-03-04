Marcos’ sister Fortuna Barba dies

FORTUNA Marcos-Barba, the last surviving sister of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, died on Saturday morning.

Barba passed away while being treated in a hospital in Metro Manila.

She was the youngest child of lawyer Mariano Marcos and teacher Josefa Edralin-Marcos.

Ferdinand Marcos was the oldest, followed by Pacifico Marcos and former Ilocos Norte Governor Elizabeth Marcos-Keon.

Fortuna is the mother of Ilocos Norte Vice Governor Angelo Marcos-Barba.

Her niece, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, the eldest daughter of the late former president, announced the death on her Facebook account.

“Please include in your prayers our Auntie Baby, the only surviving sibling of my father who passed away today,” she said.

Barba was present during the controversial burial rites of former president Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig in November 2016.

She resided in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte with her son Angelo.