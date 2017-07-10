Marcos urged not to attend House hearing

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte: Marcos family supporters are asking Gov. Imee Marcos not to attend the July 25 hearing at the House of Representatives, saying it is a “political vendetta” and that case should be brought to the court.

Earlier, the House committee on good government and public accountability issued a subpoena against the governor after she failed to attend several committee hearings looking into the provincial government’s alleged misuse of tobacco funds.

The subpoena involves Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas’ House Resolution No. 882 directing the committee “to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, in regard to the use by the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte of its shares from the excise taxes on locally manufactured Virginia-type cigarettes or the special support fund under Republic Act No. 7171.”

The provincial government had used tobacco funds in 2011 and 2012 to purchase motor vehicles which were delivered to tobacco farmers and barangay (village) captains as post-harvest facilities used in transporting goods from the farm to the market.

The Katipunan ng Pilipinong Maka-bayan (KPM) and Kabataan Sandigan at Gabay ng Pilipino Inc. (Kasagpi) has expressed disapproval of the governor’s planned attendance at the House hearings described as politically motivated.

“It is clear that the hearing is purely politics. If there is really an evidence, then the matter should be brought to the Ombudsman, the Sandiganbayan and the Supreme Court,” Roberto de la Cerna, KPM and Kasagpi officer, said.

The House last week showed to national media a detention room being prepared in case Marcos is cited in contempt and detained. They have also revealed a room ready for the Court of Appeals justices who ordered the release of the Ilocos 6.

Philip Terry of Bayanihan Bayan Movers–Pangasinan Organization of Genuine Inhabitants is also opposed to the governor’s attendance at the House committee hearing.

“We know that the job of the legislative branch is to make laws and if that is the purpose of the committee, that would be good, but if their purpose is to do what they have done to the Ilocos six, then there is a risk. There is political vendetta [there],” Terry said.

