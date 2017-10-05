Marcos wants poll recount to start this October

FORMER Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos said that he wanted the recount of votes in connection with his protest on the results of the 2016 vice presidential elections to start this October.

“Kung mauumpisahan natin this month, palagay ko malalabas na ang resulta bago matapos ang taon,” Marcos said in a press briefing in Quezon City.

The former senator, who lost by over 200,000 votes to then Rep. Eleanor “Leni” Robredo of Camarines Sur, filed the protest before the Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

Marcos said he lost about four million votes, which could have gone to other candidates.

“Ang nawalang boto sa akin, halos 4 million…siguro nilagay sa ibang kandidato,” he said.

He added: “Kami ay tiyak na tiyak na ‘pag nagsimula na ang recount, lalabas na ang tunay na resulta at makikita na hindi naging tama ang pagbilang sa nakaraang halalan.”

(We are very certain that once the recount starts, the actual results will show and we will find out the error in the tabulation.)

Marcos said that the recount of votes would be based on three pilot provinces — Iloilo, Camarines Sur, and Negros Oriental where discrepancies in the counting were noted. GLEE JALEA