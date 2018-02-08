Marcos has yet to agree on March 19 poll recount, says lawyer

THE camp of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. has yet to agree on the recount of the results of the May 2016 elections that the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) scheduled in three provinces on March 19, a lawyer for Marcos said on Thursday.

Marcos’ counsel, Vic Rodriguez, made the admission on television during an interview on CNN Philippines’ The Source hosted by Pinky Webb.

Webb was also interviewing lawyer Bernadette Sardillo, lawyer of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, who disclosed that the PET had provided a timeline for the recount in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo.

“What the Marcos camp is not saying is that the PET called for a meeting last Friday and already gave a timeline for the proposed opening of ballot boxes [for the recount], and that [date]is on March 19. During that meeting, the lawyers of former Senator Marcos were also present. PET also gave [both parties]details on rules on the revision. We are still waiting for them to sign this proposal from the PET,” Sardilllo said.

Webb asked Rodriguez who among Marcos’ lawyers refused to agree to the PET timeline for the recount.

Rodriguez said that the Marcos camp did not agree to it because the name of the lawyer stated in the document setting the date of the recount was only lawyer George Garcia, lead counsel of the former senator.

“It is a legal team, and Attorney George is our lead counsel. Yesterday was the only time we sat – Attorney Joanne, Attorney George, Senator Marcos, and I, and we agreed that we’ll just wait for the timelines. We’ll follow and we’ll respect the timelines. We will sign it,” Rodriguez said.

Sardillo, for her part, said that she affixed her signature on the timeline presented by PET in her capacity as one of the counsels of Robredo. Lawyer Romulo Macalintal is the lead counsel of Robredo.

“I just printed my name on the top and signed it,” Sardillo said.

Robredo beat Marcos by 263,473 votes in the 2016 vice presidential race. LLANESCA T. PANTI