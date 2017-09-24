Marcoses deny hand in ‘gold scam’

FORMER senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday denied reports that his family was offering cash and “gold” to the public.

He made the clarification after his family received reports of thousands of people gathering inside the UP Los Baños (ULPB) campus in Laguna “because of promises of gold from the Marcoses.”

“We do not know of nor have any involvement of any of these gatherings,” Marcos said.

“It’s a scam pure and simple,” said the former senator, the only son of the late former president Ferdinand Marcos.

President Rodrigo Duterte last month claimed that the Marcos family, through an unidentified emissary, has expressed intention to “return” a portion of their wealth, including gold bars, to help the government fund its programs.

The people who flocked to the event came from nearby provinces and as far as Marinduque.

“I have repeatedly warned the public against unscrupulous individuals who have been using our family to advance their personal interests. Today’s event is a classic example of that,” Marcos said.

One of the coordinators interviewed by an online reporter, identified as Amelita Lopez, 67, said those who registered for the event will receive P500,000 each.

However, the amount will be given in tranches, P10,000 monthly, through a bank. But she failed to indicate where the money would be sourced and which bank would release the money.

The gathering was reportedly organized by One Social Family Credit Cooperative. The group reportedly obtained permit from the Department of Human Kinetics-College of Arts and Sciences.