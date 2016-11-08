Marcoses welcome SC ruling allowing late strongman’s burial at ‘Libingan’

FORMER senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos on Tuesday welcomed the 9-5-1 decision of the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowing the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).

“I have accomplished my promise to my father that he be laid to rest at LNBM. We are very happy,”

Governor Marcos told reporters on Padre Faura Street where supporters held a vigil.

A smaller anti-Marcos group occupied a space on the street in front of the Supreme Court.

Marcos Jr. said he was deeply grateful to the high court for its decision to “allow the burial of my father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Once again, the Supreme Court has taken a magnanimous act to uphold the rule of law.”

“We also would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte as his unwavering commitment to this issue sustained us these past several months. Our family will forever be thankful for his kind gesture,” the former senator added.

Marcos said the ruling would “lead the nation towards healing as we endeavor to move the country forward to give every Filipino a better life.”

One of the petitioners against the burial, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, said: “I am shaken, puzzled to no end, that a despot, plunderer was allowed to be buried in the Libingan ng ma Bayani.”