Marcventures injects P50-M in mining unit

LISTED holding firm Marcventures Holdings, Inc. has acquired an 18.87 percent equity in its mining unit Marcventures Mining and Development Corp. (MMDC) for P50 million to help finance the latter’s facility and infrastructure improvements.

Marcventures told the stock exchange it subscribed to 5 million shares of MMDC at P10 apiece, payable in cash, upon execution of the subscription agreement.

“The additional subscription of Marcventures to MMDC will allow the latter to improve its infrastructure and facilities which are necessary to increase production volume,” it said.

Marcventures was incorporated in 1957 as AJO.net Holdings, Inc. It later changed its corporate name to Marcventures in 2010.

Marcventures, through MMDC, holds a mineral production sharing agreement covering an area of 4,799 hectares located in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur, with nickel ore identified as the primary mineral that will be extracted.