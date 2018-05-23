Marcventures Q1 loss widens by 73%

\MARCVENTURES Mining and Development Corp. (MMDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marcventures Holdings Inc., said net loss in the first quarter widened by 73.3 percent to P125 million from P72.18 million last year as bad weather in its area of operation prevented the company from making any nickel ore shipments.

In the same quarter last year, MMDC shipped nickel ore worth P51.16 million, the company said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“For the first quarter, the company focused on preparatory activities consisting primarily of road widening, repair of haul roads, bridges and causeway improvement,” MMDC said.

Total operating expenses in the quarter amounted to P121.34 million, 28.7 percent higher than the P94.28 million outlay recorded last year. This was attributed to an increase in taxes and licenses, salaries and allowances, professional fees, social development program, and environmental expenses, among others.

Marcventures was incorporated in 1957 as AJO.net Holdings, Inc. The company diversified into the property business when it changed its name and purpose in 2010.

Marcventures, through MMDC, holds a mineral production sharing agreement covering an area of 4,799 hectares located in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur, with nickel ore identified as the primary mineral for extraction.