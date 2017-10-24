Marcventures shareholders OK merger, hike in capital

SHAREHOLDERS of Marcventures Holdings, Inc. (MHI) have approved the merger of MHI, Asia Pilot Mining Philippines Corporation (APMPC), and BrightGreen Resources Holdings, Inc. (BHI), with MHI as the surviving entity, during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Monday, October 23.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Tuesday, MHI said its shareholders also approved the amendment of the company’s Articles of Incorporation to increase its authorized capital stock from P2 billion to P4 billion, as well as the increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from nine to 11.

APMC is the owner of Alumina Mining Philippines Inc. (AMPI) and Bauxite Resources Inc. (BARI) – properties in Samar containing bauxite, the main source of aluminum. BHI, on the other hand, owns BrightGreen Resources Corp. (BRC), which has a piece of property contiguous to the operating nickel mine of MHI’s wholly owned subsidiary, Marcventures Mining and Development Corp. (MMDC), in Surigao del Sur Province.

The newly elected directors, Anthony Te and Reuben Alcantara, will assume office upon the approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the increase in the number of directors. NEIL ALCOBER