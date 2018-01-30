Marginal gain lifts PSEi to new record

THE stock market gained less than a fifth of a percent on Tuesday but this was enough for another record high — the eighth so far for the year.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose by 0.19 percent to close at 9,058.62, up 17.42 points from Friday’s previous all-time peak of 9,041.20. The index hit as high as 9,078.37 in intraday trading.

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, eked out a 0.07-percent or 3.68-point gain to 5,273.

“The rally by some telcos provided the lift. PLDT and Globe rallied strongly, taking (Globe parent firm) Ayala Corp. with it,” COL Financial, Inc. chief technical analyst Juanis Barredo said.

“Perhaps talks of a possible delay in third telco bid or the arguments against it with regards to security helped these stocks recoup,” he added.

“However, there were more declining stocks for the day than advancers, showing some corrective and rotational efforts….”

Globe Telecom shares ended the day up 8.76 percent up or P153 at P1,899 apiece, while PLDT, Inc. rose by 6.52 percent or P98 to P1,601. Ayala Corp., gained 4.13 percent or P43 to P1,083 per.

IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen said investors had turned optimistic about the telecommunications sector, which was being battered by the government’s insistence on naming a rival to PLDT and Globe.

Telagen also noted global growth improvements, the government’s efforts to boost infrastructure spending and the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Only the industrial and property sectors recorded declines on Monday, falling by 0.61 percent and 0.55 percent, respectively.

Nearly 1.27 billion issues valued at P8.87 billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 116 to 95, while 55 issues remained unchanged.