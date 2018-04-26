MARIA PA MORE!

Wilbros Live

Mariah maniacs rejoice! The diva is back with a vengeance at a one-night only concert on October 26 at the Araneta Coliseum. Mariah Carey: Live in Concert brings a bigger tour experience for her Filipino fans where she’ll be doing her top hits and more in a dazzling production her shows are known for. With her prolific talents for singing, songwriting and record producing, Carey has defined the modern pop performance many times over.

The event is presented by Wilbros Live. Tickets are available on TicketNet.com.ph or call +63 2 911 5555 for more details.