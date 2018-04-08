Mariah Carey to return to Manila for one-night concert

American pop star icon Mariah Carey is coming back to Manila for a one-night concert at Smart-Araneta Coliseum on October 26.

The announcement was made by concert promoter Wilbros Live on Friday.

Referred to as the “Songbird Supreme” by the Guinness World Records due to her five-octave vocal range and signature use of the whistle register, Carey last performed in Manila in October 2014 as part of her “The Elusive Chanteuse Show” tour.

This year, the five-time Grammy winner will bring her “#1s Tour” to Manila, besides Japan and Indonesia, which is one of only two concert legs announced in Southeast Asia so far. The series will begin in Australia on October 7.

According to Carey’s website, fans will be treated to an evening filled with timeless hits that have made Carey the biggest selling female artist of the millennium. The stellar set list will therefore include such songs as “Hero,” “One Sweet Day,” “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Vision of Love,” “We Belong Together” and many more.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced but will begin selling on April 20.