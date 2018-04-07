Mariah Carey to return to Manila for one-night concert

American pop star icon Mariah Carey is coming back to Manila for a one-night concert at Smart-Araneta Coliseum on October 26.

The announcement was made by concert promoter Wilbros Live on Friday.

Referred to as the “Songbird Supreme” by the Guinness World Records due to her five-octave vocal range and signature use of the whistle register, Carey’s last performed in Manila in October 2014 as part of her “The Elusive Chanteuse Show” tour.

This year, the five-time Grammy winner will bring her “#1s Tour” to Manila, besides Japan and Indonesia in Southeast Asia, which is one of only two concert legs announces so far. The series will begin in Australia on October 7.

According to Carrey’s website, fans will be treated to an evening filled with timeless hits that have made Carey the biggest selling female artist of the millennium. The stellar set list will therefore include such songs as “Hero,” “One Sweet Day,” “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Vision of Love,” “We Belong Together” and many more.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced but will begin selling on April 20. AFP

AFP/CC