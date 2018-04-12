Marian is raring to go back to work

Marian Rivera looked fresh and well rested when she sat down with Showbuzz at the grand premiere night of the Barbie Forteza-Derrick Monasterio movie “Almost A Love Story” over the week.

The showbiz event was the GMA Network Primetime Queen’s first public appearance after arriving from a three-week Europan holiday with husband and Primetime King Dingdong Dantes and daughter Zia.

Onlookers could not help but say that Marian looks more gorgeous these days, which she would gratefully acknowledge with the sweetest smile.

Careful not to take the thunder away from the movie’s leads, she humbly said, “I’m here to support the people I love. Barbie who is with me in ‘Sunday Pinasaya,’ Derrick, and of course Direk Louie, our director [in the noontime show], whom I love so dearly. Excited siyempre akong makita yung movie, especially since it was shot in Italy. ‘Di ba kagagaling lang namin sa Europe,” she enthused.

The European vacation was another unforgettable experience for Marian and her family. “We really had fun everywhere we went, visiting most of them for the first time. Nag-enjoy rin si Zia and that’s what’s important—yung ma-enjoy niya ‘yung mga lugar na pinupuntahan namin and all the activities we do. Saka ang sarap niyang bihisan kasi ang cute,” Marian dotingly giggled.

The highlight of their trip, of course, was their visit to Marian’s dad in Spain. Initially, they were going to skip Spain because they were going to a different part of Europe.

“Pero hindi, we felt that our trip would not be complete if we do not see Papa,” Marian averred. “Saka si Zia, sobrang gusto miyang nakikita si Papa. Pag nagkita nga sila, parang ang hirap paghiwalayin. Papa just adores her. Talagang nag-enjoy together ang mag-lolo.”

Now that the getaway is over, Marian is just raring to go back to work. She feels rested enough and that it’s time to focus to her career again.

“I’ve already talked to my bosses at GMA about my new project,” she intimated. “When they presented the concept to me, I got so excited. It’s something that I haven’t done in a soap before and, as usual, I can’t give details yet but I’m sure the viewers will really like it. Wala pang napipiling ibang artista na makakasama ko pero sobrang gusto ko yung concept.”

So does this mean plans for a second baby will have to wait until she finishes her new series?

“Hindi naman. Dong and I have talked about it and we decided that we will go on with our respective projects, and if God wills that we have another baby, that’s the time when I will take things slowly,” Marian openly replied. “Sa ngayon, we have Zia and we’re very happy. Kung bibigyan kami ng bagong baby, we will be very happy, but kung wala pa, tuloy lang ang buhay.”

* * *

With Marian there and so many of Barbie Forteza and Derrick Monasterio’s fans and friends, needless to say that the grand premiere night of Almost A Love Story was a big success.

SM Megamall’s cinema floor was packed as everyone waited for the traditional red carpet walk to begin. Besides Barbie and Derrick, other members of the cast who were present included Lotlot De Leon and Anna Capri, and of course the movie’s director Louie Ignacio.

Among the guests who walked the red carpet too were Comedy Queen Ai-Ai delas Alas, and “Kambal, Karibal” stars Jerrick Gonzales and Kyline Alcantara who such a hard time getting in and out of the venue because of so many fans who stopped them for selfies.

Showbuzz had been planning to watch just the first part of movie because of a tight schedule but ended up watching the entire film. Almost A Love Story is a delight to watch, and very engrossing from start to finish. Barbie and Derrick as Baneng and Luigi were just loveable—they sizzle on screen and look so good together.

The location of the movie is also something to look forward to what with Direk Louie expertly capturing the beauty of Salento, Italy.

The movie which opened on Wednesday, and still showing is rated General Patronage by MTRCB and Graded B by the Cine­ma Evaluation Board.