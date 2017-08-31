Marian prepares Zia for first flower girl duties in Paris

From Korina Sanchez to Lolit Solis to Regine Velasquez and Rhian Ramos. Showbiz personalities have been hopping onto planes all week bound for Paris to attend the lavish wedding of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho on Sunday.

Do a quick Instagram search with the hashtag #aKHOandmyBELOved and you’ll see who made it to the guest list of 250 who have gone to the destination wedding.

By now, Marian Rivera must already be there with husband Dingdong Dantes and daughter Zia. Besides being happy for the bride and groom, the Prime Time Queen is especially excited to see her Zia walk down the aisle as flower girl.

“This is the first time na aabay si Zia sa kasal that’s why I’m so excited,” Marian told Showbuzz a few days before they left for Paris. “She will wear a Michael Cinco gown and ang ganda ganda! It has shades of orange and red and tuwang-tuwa si Zia nu’ng sinuot niya. Sana lang lumakad sa wedding ceremony,” she crossed her fingers.

It will be a quick and surely memorable trip for the Danteses, much as they want to stay in Paris longer. Marian and Dingdong have to be back because of their respective prime time shows on GMA Network.

“Lalo na si Dong sa ‘Alyas Robinhood’ kasi they have a lot of action scenes. Ako naman, kailangan ding bumalik agad because ‘Super Ma’am’ is airing in three weeks,” shared the ever in demand actress.

Back in town by September 5, Marian needs to go straight to work that day. “Actually, I am very excited to report back to taping because I love that this is for kids talaga and the young at heart. I’m sure they will like it especially when I transform to a character with super powers. So talagang kaabang-abang ang Super Ma’am.”

In the series, Marian plays the role of a kind teacher who finds out belatedly she inherited super powers from her grandmother, portrayed by Helen Gamboa.

“Eventually, she will use her super powers to fight the bad guys. Iba-iba ang makakalaban ko. Merong creatures na kung tawagin ay tamawo na magiging mabigat kong kalaban because they have powers too.”

Moreover, Marian swears teachers will identify with her character who truly has her student’s best interest at heart.

“My character is a teacher who really loves her students—the type who doesn’t mind going an extra mile if it’s for the good of the kids.”

Also in the cast of Super Ma’am are Kim Domingo, Helen Gamboa, and Fil-Am newcomer Matthias Rhoads who will be Marian’s leading man.

***

When Kris Bernal accepted the afternoon series “Impostora,” she was so excited. She knew it would be one of the most challenging projects in her career, portraying the dual role of the kind Nimfa and the heartless Rosette.

Now in the middle of taping, she tells Showbuzz, “Napakahirap! It’s not a joke to switch from one character to another. It’s hard because you don’t have much time to internalize. Pag sinabing Rosette na, o, Nimfa na, you have to be the character.”

Because of the demands of Impostora, Kris says she hardly has time to mingle with her co-actors. She ends up reading her script to prepare for the next scene during her breaks. Thankfully, her co-actors are very understanding.

“They give me time to study my script. They know that when I’m in the stand-by area, I’m deep into internalizing my character. Hindi nila ko iniistorbo. They see how tiring it is for me. Ang maganda pa, when we do our scenes, I really feel their support for me.”

That’s why, Kris’ smiles are the sweetest when she receives praises for the show. “Parang nawawala lahat ng pagod ko. I know now the meaning of ‘music to my ears’ because that’s how I feel whenever I come across people who tell me they like my acting in Impostora.”

***

Real life sweethearts Will Devaughn and Roxanne Barcelo have something to be excited about. As The Manila Times Entertainment had earlier reported, their movie I Found My Heart in Santa Fe will be shown two weeks from now as part of Sine Lokal, a festival of Filipino movies. The movie was shot entirely in the poetically beautiful town of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island in the Visayas.

***

SHORTS… With endless talk about Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Formula racer Marlon Stockinger breaking up, the real deal is that they are back in each other’s arms. In Mexico, in fact, where they’ve been posting Instagram photos having fun with friends….

… Maynila Sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag, The Musical is one theater event that shouldn’t be missed. During the press conference for the musical, the cast did two of the songs and they were very impressive. Director Joel Lamangan and choreographer Douglas Nierras should be credited for this world-class musical theater. It’s always nice to know that there are companies like Grand Leisure Corporation who really have the heart to gamble and produce musical theaters like Maynila Sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag which will have its gala on September 30 and it’s regular run on October 1, 4,5 and 6 at the Kia Theater.