Marian Rivera captivates Asean with beauty

Globalization is also very much felt in the entertainment scene, its most prominent proof this week, the request of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to meet GMA Network star Marian Rivera at the welcome dinner for world leaders attending the 31st Asean Summit in Manila.

As the actress excitedly shared with media days before the international event, she was told she has gathered a large following in Cambodia from the airing of her soap operas in the neighboring country, namely her adaptation of the Mexican telenovela “Marimar,” “Dyesebel” and currently, “Carmela.”

In her Instagram post on meeting the prime minister, Rivera wrote, “Isang pribilehiyo ang maimbitahan kagabi sa welcome dinner ng state leaders of Myanmar and Cambodia na andito para sa Asean Summit. Higit lalo ang aking saya dahil personal akong nakapagpasalamat sa Prime Minister ng Cambodia, si Hun Sen, sa pagtangkilik ng kanyang mga kababayan sa mga GMA shows ko na ipinapakita doon. Nakaka-proud maging Pinoy sa mga pagkakataong ganito, lalu na ang maging isang Kapuso,” she said.

Besides her acting prowess, it cannot be denied that her good looks are another drawing power of Rivera. Now a doting mother to baby daughter Zia, there are those who say that the actress is more beautiful than ever. Her skin is glowing, and her body is fit as ever.

