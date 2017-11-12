Marian Rivera’s twin advocacies

GMA Network’s Primetime Queen, Marian Rivera, is on a double mission.

Before the Asean Summit kicked off over the weekend—highlighted by her meet up with Cambodian President Hun Sen on Saturday—the actress was out shopping in SM Makati, not just for herself but for hundreds of children born with cleft palates whom she has pledged to support via Smile Train Foundation.

Marian partnered with local luxury retail and goods brand Kultura to make Mission No. 1 happen. “Kapag bumili ang tao ng mga damit sa Kultura parts ng proceeds ay mapupunta sa mga bata.”

She added, “Passion ko talaga tulungan ang mga bata maibalik ang mga ngiti nila. Three years na rin ako abala rito and maganda na sa ganitong paraan nakaka-raise ako ng awareness.”

Marian signed a 15-month contract with the proudly Filipino label, which includes her participation in designing a number of collections—bringing out Mission No. 2.

“Balak ko sana pearls muna and then saka na sa damit,” she explained, at the same time allowing her followers to make sense of Instagram feed, which now seems dedicated to Filipino fashion.

Even her latest twinning moments with daughter Zia are also decked out in Filipino clothing.

“Alam mo mas nakaka-proud din kasi na magsuot ng gawang Pinoy. Talagang natuwa ako at gusto ko ipagmalaki sa mundo at sa followers ko na ang gawang Pinoy ay puno ng quality at matibay. Natutuwa rin ang anak ko. Ang ganda diba?”

By the way, Marian was even carrying a capiz clutch to go with her now widely photographed rose pink modern piña dress during this interview, and In the Know must say, she looked absolutely fabulous!

* * *

If you have been missing Gab Valenciano and his “superselfies,” In The Know finally got a hold of him at Valkyrie Super Club last week and asked him why. Gab replied he’s been busy with his new production house called NATIV this past year.

“I realized I found myself off camera and iba ang fulfillment ko,” he shared.

Gab is busy editing, shooting, writing and being a colorist for many short films these days, be it for advertising, music videos or his showbiz clients.

Gab further admitted he wanted to take on a new direction.

“Now I know where to channel my creative juices. I didn’t want to be stuck as Mr. Superselfie. I wanted to evolve. Yes, I still have fun dancing on stage but it’s more fun for me to see people be in awe of my film and work—and I do it really fast like after I shoot I work on it agad. The music, editing, everything!”

So, will we ever see him again on TV?

“I don’t know. For now, it’s this muna. I want to give this my everything.”

Apparently, Gab has also kept his family wondering what he’s up to including his parents Gary and Angeli Valenciano.

“I actually kept this a secret even to my parents. My dad has been snooping around but I am so happy that they are proud of me and my decision.”

After ending his marriage in amicable terms in 2016 to influencer Tricia Centera, Gab is taking it slow this time and is getting to know someone out of the spotlight.

“I have learned my lesson and I am definitely taking things more slow this time around. I just want to enjoy getting to know this girl.”

* * *

Until next week, ta-ta!