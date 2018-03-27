‘Maricel Soriano’, 12 others arrested in drug raids in Quezon City

A NAMESAKE of actress Maricel Soriano and 12 others were arrested for drug possession in separate operations in Quezon City, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip, Masambong police arrested Soriano, 37; her two companions, Jerald Sese, 32; and Cedric Ferreros, 40, during a “shabu” session at Barangay Santo Cristo at about 8 p.m. on Monday, said QCPD Director Guillermo Eleazar.

Found in the suspects’ possession were two sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Allan Vivero and David Briones were also arrested at about 8:30 p.m. in Barangay Veterans Village, Project 7 near the Light Railway Transit (LRT) terminal after they were caught in possession of drugs and illegal firearm.

Vivero was caught with an unlicensed caliber .38 gun loaded with three live ammunitions.

Also seized from the suspects were two sachets of shabu.

Talipapa police station operatives arrested Felipe Ladonga in a buy-bust operation at about 10 p.m. at Barangay Talipapa with a sachet of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Novaliches police arrested Jao Co and Kenneth Santos after they were caught in possession of a plastic bag containing marijuana leaves and two cellphones used in their drug transactions in Barangay Katipunan.

Artemio Espidol, Jr., Leah Labios, and Carlos dela Rosa were arrested at 1:20 a.m. during an ongoing sabu session in the house of Espidol in East Kamias.

Anonas police confiscated several drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

Galas operatives also caught Vicente Kapulong and Anthony Baluran along Unang Hakbang St. with four sachets of shabu in a buy-bust operation .

Eleazar said that the drug suspects would be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Vivero will face an additional charge for violating RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. GLEE JALEA