Maricel Soriano returns to the small screen

Fans of Maricel Soriano rejoice. The Diamond Star is returning to the small screen via this evening’s episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” on ABS-CBN.

It has been several months now since Maricel’s name has been floating around showbiz circles again. Soon after the announcement that Liza Soberano was chosen as the new Darna, there were talks that Maricel was being offered to play the role of the former’s mother. Neither a confirmation nor denial was made by Star Cinema on the issue but with the Diamond Star’s MMK appearance, can fans hope there is still a possibility their idol will be Darna’s nanay on the big screen?

Known to be one of the most ta­lented actresses of her generation, it is truly a waste if she resists a more active career after her MMK appearance tonight.

The last time Maricel was on TV was some three years ago via GMA Network’s “Ang Dalawang Mrs.

Real.”

***

Joshua Garcia never fails to impress when it comes to acting. He drew praise with his performance in “The Greatest Love” as the loving grandson of Sylvia Sanchez, the “medyo torpe guy” in Star Cinema’s “Vince & Kath & James,” and most recently, as a cancer victim in “I Love You To the Stars and Back.”

For sure people will be talking about Joshua again when his new teleserye “The Good Son” premieres on ABS-CBN come Monday. The press had the chance to watch the first three episodes during a preview this week and the boy is getting better and better in his craft.

Many are comparing Joshua’s acting skills to that John Lloyd Cruz, although it’s a little unfair to compare them because they have their own strengths. But if the comparison refers to JLC’s days in “Tabing Ilog” during his teens, Roving Eye has to say Joshua was better than the top actor when they were the same age.

***

The horror film titled “Alamanhig” by Viva Films and VicVal Blue Sapphire Productions, held a successful premiere night on Tuesday at Robinsons Movieworld. It stars Jerico Estregan in the lead, with Sanya Lopez as his partner.

Of course, spotted among the audience was Jerico’s dad, former Laguna governor ER Ejercito who was very proud of his son’s performance.

The movie is directed by Francis “Jun” Posadas, a known action director during the heyday of Filipino action movies.

Alamanhig tells the story of a group of students tasked to research on vampirism. They travel to a mysterious place on Good Friday to talk to someone who can enlighten them about creatures of the dark like the aswang and kapre of Philippine folklore. The movie opened on Wednesday and is still showing in cinemas.