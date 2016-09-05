Mariel to give birth in US

High profile couple Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez held a baby shower on Saturday at Le Jardin in Taguig and excitedly announced their long awaited bundle of joy is a girl.

The party, attended by close friends was a triple celebration—the baby shower, the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary, the mom-to-be’s 32nd birthday.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, the glowing Mrs. Padilla shared her excitement over the pending birth of Baby Maria Isabella in November.

“We are excited but patiently waiting for your arrival Maria Isabella. Mommy and Daddy love you so much! You are loved not just by us but by everyone #BabyMozart #MariaIsabellaDePadilla,” the TV host announced on Instagram.

Because of her delicate pregnacy after two miscarriages, the couple have decided that Mariel should give birth US where her half-siblings reside.

Padilla explained to ABS-CBN.Com, “First, it should be known that Mariel’s pregnancy is so delicate. It’s one of the challenges she’s going through. It’s not that we’re saying we lack skills and facilities in the Philippines, the doctors here are as proficient but the technology is there, it’s immediately available. We don’t have to wait for the problem to arise before we act. It’s all there that’s why we chose the US so everything is on stand by.”

He described their baby as miracle.

Rodriguez also announced she is taking a break from showbiz to make sure both she and the baby are safe and healthy.

ARLO CUSTODIO