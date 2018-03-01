Marijuana plantations raided in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY: A team of Army, police and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raided two one-hectare marijuana plantations with fully grown marijuana plants and seedlings in Upper Luinab village and arrested Jason Ermac. Alex Cabornay, NBI-Region 10 head agent said his office received intelligence reports from agents in Iligan on the existence of the two plantations. The NBI is still evaluating the value of the marijuana seized since most of the marijuana plants are still rooted on the soil. It was the first marijuana plantation discovered here.