Marikina bans outing, out-of-town seminars

NO more team building activities or out-of-town seminars for city government employees of Marikina, after Mayor Marcelino Teodoro issued an order to all department heads prohibiting the programs as part of the cost-cutting measures and fiscal management. Teodoro said the money they can save from such activities will be used to fund the scholarships of more than 8,000 college students of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina He, however, clarified he will only allow said activities held in local venues. The city government is expected to save as much as P15 million from out-of-town trainings and seminars. A total of P120 million has been allotted for tuition of city scholars.