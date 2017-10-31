Marikina bares traffic rerouting plan

TRAFFIC will be rerouted in some areas of Marikina City on October 31, Tuesday, in observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said the re-routing plan will take effect at 12 noon on October 31 and until midnight of November 1, Wednesday.

“The A. Bonifacio Avenue is open for one-way eastbound traffic from Barangka Flyover to Shoe Avenue stoplight. Those who want to go to Loyola Memorial Park are advised to take Marcos Highway going to Barangka Flyover or Barangka Underloop for them to pass by at A. Bonifacio Avenue,” Teodoro said.

“The gate 2 of Loyola Memorial Park will serve as entrance. Just to get there, cemetery-goers are advised to turn left at Plaza de las Flores, turn left again at Paspasan Street, and then turn right at Don Gonzalo Puyat Street. Meanwhile, the gate 1, which is the main gate of Loyola Memorial Park, will serve as exit, wherein motorists should turn right at Paspasan Street, turn left at Chorillo Street, and turn left again at A. Bonifacio Avenue,” the mayor added.

Meanwhile, the Riverbanks Avenue is open for southbound traffic going to Marcos Highway from A. Bonifacio Avenue by passing through Riverbanks Avenue.

The city government also advised motorists to park in Riverbanks Mall if the parking area at Loyola Memorial Park is already full.

Teodoro said police assistance desks will be set up around Loyola Memorial Park, the city’s largest cemetery, and other four cemeteries, to provide security and monitor and confiscate prohibited items.

Prohibited items include firearms, bladed weapons, liquor, loud speakers and amplifiers.

The city’s rescue and health department ambulances and medical teams will provide assistance and first aid as needed.