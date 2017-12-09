Marikina buys equipment for infrastructure projects

THE city government of Marikina will no longer hire private contractors to repair roads or infrastructure projects starting next year.

To curb corruption and to provide more employment to local residents, the city will finish its own infrastructure projects, according to Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro.

Teodoro said the city bought roughly P20 million worth of brand new heavy equipment from China to speed up construction of infrastructure projects.

“We have bought at least 16 brand new constructional equipment such as dump trucks, payloaders, backhoes, etc. to reinforce the city’s engineering department. It’s much cheaper because it’s made from China, but the specifications are just the same with Japan and USA. It’s brand is Shockman, and this is also being used now by the DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways],” Teodoro said.

“Our engineering [department]is just like a class A contractor. I’m just thinking of implementing these [infrastructure]projects under my administration so that there will be no more contractors’ profit and to generate more jobs to our people,” the mayor added.

“We will do the [infrastructure]projects by ourselves, no more contractors, except if the projects are for specialization such as installing elevator and building big bridges. We are more on repairing damaged canals and drainages, construction of waiting sheds, and maintenance,” Teodoro said.

The mayor said the city’s infrastructure projects are aligned with the national government’s Build, Build, Build project. NEIL A. ALCOBER