Marikina River level reaches first alarm

DUE to heavy rains spawned by Tropical Depression “Maring”, the water level in Marikina River has reached the first alarm, according to the city government’s public information office.

These alarm levels are based on the depth of water in the villages (barangay) of Santo Nino, Malanday, Nangka and Tumana.

Under a three-level alarm system, Level 1 means that the water is 15 meters above sea level and that residents will be given notice.

Alarm level 2 is raised as a “warning” when the water is 16 meters above sea level. Level 3 means affected residents should “evacuate” as the water is 17 meters above sea level.

As of posting time, the city government has not ordered an evacuation. JOVILAND RITA