Marikina River reaches second alarm; residents asked to ‘prepare’ to evacuate

THE water level in Marikina River has reached the second alarm due to the monsoon rains enhanced by tropical storm “Isang”, according to the city government’s public information office.
Under a three-level alarm system, Level 2 means that the water is 16 meters above sea level and that residents in affected areas should “prepare” for evacuation.
Alarm level 1 is raised as a “warning” when the water is 15 meters above sea level while Level 3 means affected residents should “evacuate” as the water is 17 meters above sea level.
As of posting time, the city government has not ordered an evacuation. JOVILAND RITA
