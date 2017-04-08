Marikina and San Juan teachers get allowances

PUBLIC school teachers from the cities of Marikina and San Juan in Metro Manila will continue to receive their allowances from the local government from an allotment in its regular budget.

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro and San Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez, gave the assurance that the allowances will not be taken from a special education fund (SEF) since this has been included in the regular budget of the two cities.

“We will charge it the the city’s general fund because using the special education fund is illegal. It is right that the allowances of teachers should come from the general fund because it is stated in the law. The SEF has a specific prescribed utilization,” Teodoro said over the weekend.

Teodoro said the Marikina city government has allotted at least P60 million for the allowances of the city’s public school teachers.

“We have around 2,500 public school teachers here and each of them will receive a monthly allowance of P2,000. We do not disrupt the release of their allowances because teachers are very important to us, and this is the only allowance that is not taxable, so they receive it in full,” he said.

Gomez said San Juan has around 500 public school teachers, and each of them will receive P2,000 monthly allowance from the city government.

Earlier, the Department of Education said that it is not against the grant of additional allowances to public school teachers by local government units as long as the source of the funds is legitimate.

Public school teachers, under the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), earlier stormed the central office of the Department of Education in Pasig City to denounce the agency for removing their allowances from local government units.