Marikina to honor century-old clans

AT least 46 kaangkan or clans identified as parts of the major pillars that give Marikina City its unique identity will be recognized by the city government in this year’s Ka-angkan Festival in line with the city’s 388th founding anniversary.

It was said that native families or clans were the ones who formed the community and shaped the city’s own culture and tradition.

For almost four centuries now, the country’s shoe capital houses many of the most hardworking and resilient people and century-old clans.

The feast of clans, which was initiated by former mayor and now Rep. Bayani Fernando in 1998, is an annual festivity that showcases families who have been living in the city for a century or more. The event also gives importance to the city’s ancestral heritage, a look back on Marikina’s history.

For clans who want to be included in the Ka-angkan Festival, the families should have lived in the city for more than 100 years and have at least 100 members.

“The union of different clans mirrors how Marikenyos value their family and the clan where they belong to,” Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in an interview over weekend.

“This is a good opportunity to gather all of our families and relatives, to show our love, and to make each of our family member happy during this special occasion,” the mayor added.

Each of the clan is identified based on a moniker. For instance, the Reyeses, who hailed from Culiat, Krus na Ligas, and Baesa in Quezon City, have been called as Angkan ng Agimat because there are stories regarding the presence of an amulet or ‘agimat,’ the Santiagos of Barangay San Roque were named ‘ampalaya’ or bitter gourd because of their forefather’s fondness for ampalaya; the Nepomucenos were called ‘paminta,’ the Ciriacos ‘kalabaw’ or water buffalo because couple Julio and Anna Ciriaco shared the traits of the animal: strong, tough, reliable, and industrious.

The mayor belongs to the Teodoro clan that was called “Bongbong” because his forefather was a member of the band that played during special occasions. Casimiro Teodoro became Gobernadorcillio of Marikina in 1858.

Sen. Richard Gordon and TV personality and impersonator Willie Nepomuceno are two famous members of the Nepomuceno clan, considered as the biggest angkan in Marikina. Former Marikina mayor Bayani Fernando’s forefather, Claro Fernando, was wealthy, owning many work animals and several hectares of farmlands. He was also a former Cabeza de Barangay and reputedly a friend of Andres Bonifacio. Cabezang Claro was the forebear of Narciso Fernando from Barangay Malanday who married Justa Estanislao from Barangay Kalumpang. They were the parents of former Mayor Gil Fernando, the father of Bayani Fernando. Meanwhile, former Mayor Del De Guzman’s forefather was a former Cabeza de Barangay of Bayan-Bayanan.

Marikina is the only city in the country that gives recognition to century-old clans.