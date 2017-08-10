Marikina women’s desk chief sacked over Taytay priest case

MARIKINA City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro has ordered the sacking of the city police women and children protection desk’s chief for mishandling the case of Msgr. Arnel Lagarejos, and sought a reinvestigation of the case by the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Teodoro said he ordered the relief of Chief Insp. Melanie Redon after some pieces of evidence went missing in the case against the priest who was recently caught with a 13-year-old girl on the way to a motel.

The mayor cited, among others, that there was no mention in Redon’s report of Lagarejos’ gun during the arrest and his cellphone, which was allegedly returned to the priest.

Teodoro said these are material pieces of evidence vital to the investigation.

He added they are preparing to file a motion for reconsideration on the prosecutors’ resolution accusing Lagarejos only for violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, and released him after posting P120,000 bail last week.

Prosecutors Nikolai Salinas, Ricardo Paet Jr. and Linda Adame-Conos, however, did not recommend bail for the 16-year-old homosexual who allegedly pimped the 13-year-old girl to Lagarejos.

The alleged pimp, being a minor, is now under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Lagarejos was arrested in an entrapment on July 28, along with the alleged pimp, after a complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother before the Marikina Police Women and Children’s Desk.

NEIL A. ALCOBER