Marina defers start of new insurance rule

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) has deferred implementation of new rules on insurance coverage for passengers to August 31, the agency said in an advisory.

In an advisory published last week, Marina said it was deferring implementation of Marina Circular 2016-01 on the Revised Rules on the Mandatory Passenger Insurance Coverage and Emergency Assistance to Survivors of Maritime Accidents/Incidents until August 31, after consultations with the Insurance Commission, Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association, Philippine Inter-Island Shipping Association, and Philippine Liner Shipping Association.

The latest advisory did not give a reason for the deferral of the implementation date.

Under the new rule, shipowners are required to include P50,000 as reimbursable emergency assistance to passengers appearing in the manifest in their mandatory insurance coverage. The amount is in addition to the required P200,000 per passenger insurance coverage in case of maritime accident or incident.

Marina urged shipowners and operators to coordinate with their insurance providers to comply with the new rule, which will be effective on September 1.