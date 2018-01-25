Marinduque town gets solar energy systems

BOAC, Marinduque: The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has installed solar energy systems in select areas and schools of Buenavista municipality in the province.

With the cooperation of the Marinduque State College and the local government of Buenavista, the DOST office in the province installed solar energy systems in the Binunga Elementary School and Libas Elementary School, which also serve as evacuation centers during calamities.

Also, 11 small scale solar energy systems were installed for communities covered by the Community Empowerment through Science and Technology program, in Yook, Buenavista. A solar energy systems was also installed in 22 barangays (villages) in Mogpog town.

The Department of Health-Mimaropa office also thanked the DOST for the installation of solar energy systems in the rural health units (RHUs) in Barangays Dolores and Maniwaya in Santa Cruz, Barangay Bantay Boac, and Barangay Poblacion in Buenavista.

The installation of solar energy systems in the RHUs allowed them to provide health services even during brownouts.