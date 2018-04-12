Marine protected area wardens get solar lamps

The Office of the Vice President, through its anti-poverty program “Angat Buhay,” granted 63 sets of solar lamps to Namanaka – a network of community managers of marine protected areas (MPAs) in Surigao del Sur.

Namanaka, or the Nagkahiusang Mananagat ug Mag-uuma nga Nag-amping the Kinaiyahan Asosasyon, is a federation of MPA managers who voluntarily oversee and protect the MPAs in Lanuza Bay-

CarCanMadCarLanCorTan, covering the local government units of Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, and Tandag.

“They are ordinary fishers and farmers who take the lead in conserving the fish breeding grounds in their communities to ensure there is enough fish for future generations,” said environmental organization Haribon Foundation.

The group is composed of men and women leaders from over 22 people’s organizations.

‘Lightless’ guard houses

During Namanaka’s past meetings, members of the group recurrently lamented on the difficulties of having no electricity in the guard houses, which are mostly located near the marine protected areas.

The group’s members shared they had to bring their own flashlights to patrol the area, which last them for only a couple of hours. In addition, they expressed their need for solar panels to recharge their mobile phones that they use to report intruding.

Resolution

Earlier in 2017, Namanaka, chaired by Benjamin Dellosa, approved to craft a resolution through the motion of Allan Tello, Coastal Resource Management coordinator of Tandag city, Surigao del Sur.

The resolution requested the Office of the Vice President to grant each organization member of Namanaka with solar lamps and panels that will aid them in patrolling the MPAs.

During the ceremonial turnover held earlier this year, OVP-Angat Buhay, Namanaka, and the Lanuza Bay Development Alliance signed a memorandum of agreement in Tandag city.

Solar Solutions also provided a demonstration on how to use and maintain the solar lights and panels. Haribon Foundation said the night lamps and solar panels brought Namanaka members renewed determination to continue the cause of protecting the marine resources in their areas.

Through the Strengthening the Marine Protected Areas to Conserve Marine Key Biodiversity Areas in the Philippines Project, or SMARTSeas, Haribon supports the marine protected area management in Lanuza Bay.

The project is implemented by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and is funded by the Global Environment Facility with support from the United Nations Development Programme.

JOSEL-AN DUA