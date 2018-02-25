Marine sergeant, hired gun killed in Cotabato attacks 

COTABATO CITY: Two men riding a motorcycle shot dead in broad daylight a Marine sergeant and wounded another in an ambush along a busy thoroughfare here while a man suspected of being a gun-for-hire member was shot dead after he attacked the security officer of the Regional Legislative Assembly-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (RLA-ARMM) on Friday. The city Police Office identified the slain victim as Sgt. Ferdinand Ulang and his wounded companion Sgt. Arnel Navarro. The soldiers were riding a motorcycle en route to the downtown area here when the suspects who were tailing them opened fire with caliber .45 pistols. Ulang died on the spot while Navarro sustained bullet wounds and now confined in a hospital in the city. They both belong to the 7th Marine Battalion based in nearby North Upi town in Maguindanao. About two hours later, a team of Marines dispatched to the ambush site gunned down a man suspected to be a hired gun identified only as “Mohammad” after he attacked Alfredo Tumbaga, an RLA-ARMM security officer.