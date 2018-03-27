Marinero boots out Perpetual

Marinerong Pilipino banked on a strong second half as it eliminated University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 78-66, assuring itself of at least a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The streaking Skippers initiated scoring runs in the closing 20 minutes to break away from a tight affair en route to securing a top four finish with an 8-2 win-loss record.

“At halftime, we talked to the players and reminded them that Perpetual is not just going to lie down and give us the ball. We need to work hard for it,” said Marinero head coach Koy Banal, whose squad notched its seventh straight victory.

Marinero joined Centro Escolar University (CEU) and Akari-Adamson University at the top. Banal and his crew could bag an outright berth to the semifinals depending on the outcomes of their final elimination round game and the last assignments of CEU and Akari-Adamson.

Veteran forward Gab Banal and prized rookie Alvin Pasaol led Marinero with 15 points apiece on top of a combined 10 rebounds while Billy Ray Robles and Vince Tolentino chalked 10 markers each.

All cagers deployed by Banal chipped in at least two points as he drew 36 markers from his bench players compared to Frankie Lim’s 16.

“Coming into this game, our mindset is playoff basketball. That’s what we’ve been preaching to the team,” said Banal.

Marinero weathered Perpetual Help’s four triples in the first period as it raced to an 8-2 run capped by Kyle Toth’s trey for a narrow 21-20 lead.

The nip-and-tuck contest ensued until the Skippers turned a 40-41 deficit into a 53-43 spread on the back of a 13-2 spurt.

Behind Kim Aurin and Rey Peralta, the Altas threatened to within 56-61 halfway the final frame.

Marinero staged a rally anew, this time an 11-2 surge capped by Rian Ayonayon’s back-to-back baskets to pull away for good, 72-58, with 3:17 left.

Nigerian center Prince Eze led Perpetual with a double-double of 16 points and as many rebounds while Rey Peralta also tallied 16 markers.

Edgar Charcos scored 14 points even as AJ Coronel had nine markers and eight blocks for the Altas, who bowed out of contention with a 3-7 slate and a game at hand.

The scores:

MARINERONG PILIPINO (78)— Banal 15, Pasaol 15, Robles 10, Tolentino 10, Ayonayon 5, Toth 5, Babilonia 4, Eboña 4, Iñigo 3, Terso 3, Lopez 2, Tratter 2.

PERPETUAL HELP (66)— Eze 16, Peralta 16, Charcos 14, Aurin 11, Coronel 9, Mangalino 0, Pido 0, Precillas 0, Tamayo 0, Tiburcio 0, Villanueva 0.

Quarterscores: 21-20; 35-33; 55-47; 78-66