Marinero secures playoff slot

Marinerong Pilipino manhandled Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College, 99-83, to clinch a playoff berth in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the JCSGO Gym in Quezon City.

The streaking Skippers mounted a huge lead early on and never looked back en route to securing a playoff seat with a 7-2 win-loss record.

“We’re on a roll right now and we want to keep on rolling going to the playoffs” said Marinero head coach Koy Banal, whose crew notched a sixth straight victory.

With the win that pushed them to a share of the lead with Akari-Adamson University and Centro Escolar University (CEU), Marinero has a chance to snare a top two spot that gives an outright slot to the semifinals. Banal though wants his wards to remain focused.

“We don’t have control of that. We just have to focus on what we have control of and that is ourselves. We just want to clean our own backyard instead of worrying about other teams,” said Banal.

Veteran forward Billy Ray Robles fired a game-high 19 points, scattering away 13 of those in the first half, while prized rookie Alvin Pasaol pumped in a near double-double of 12 markers and nine rebounds for Marinero.

Seasoned wingman Rian Ayonayon and young forward Vince Tolentino chipped in 11 points apiece in the blowout victory.

Marinero dominated the paint, scoring 58 points against the Coffee Lovers’ 44.

Robles and company built a massive 31-16 lead in the opening period.

Banal’s men were never threatened from then on, as Robles sank a layup, stretching their advantage to 66-36 at the 7:11 mark of the third frame.

Aris Dionisio led the Coffee Lovers with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Trevis Jackson, Mohammed Pare and Chris Bitoon tallied 13 points each.

Gamboa-St. Clare dropped to a 5-4 slate and a share of No. 6 with Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University.

CEU and Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran were still playing at press time.