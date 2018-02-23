Marines recover 8 firearms in Sulu village guarded by Abu Sayyaf member

THE Philippine Marine Corps in Sulu recovered eight firearms on Thursday night at a barangay (village) being guarded by an Abu Sayyaf member, a military official said on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the firearms – four M16 rifles and four M14s – were recovered by the Philippine Marine Ready Force Sulu, led by Lt. Col. Ramil Densing, at about 7:30 p.m. at Barangay Pitogo in Kalingalang Caluang.

Sobejana added that concerned citizens reported to the military that high-powered firearms were hidden in the village, guarded by an Abu Sayyaf member identified as Apo Eting.

Eting, along with several companions, rode a motorized banca towards an undisclosed destination, leaving the firearms behind. DEMPSEY REYES