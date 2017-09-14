‘Maring’ death toll rises to 14

Fourteen persons have been reported dead but only five were confirmed by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of Thursday after Tropical Storm “Maring” (Doksuri) rainfall severely affected areas in Luzon. NDRRMC spokesman Romina Marasigan said nine of the 14 reported dead will have to undergo verification by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). On Wednesday, the NDRRMC and police offices in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) reported 13 cases of deaths after Maring. Only five were confirmed by the national council – two teenagers who died after a landslide in Taytay, Rizal; a three-month-old baby boy from Lucena, Quezon; a man who drowned in Paranaque City; and another from Silang, Cavite who died while saving his children from rushing water river near their home. As of Thursday, a total of 7,600 families or 33,196 people were affected in at least 215 barangay (villages) in Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon. About 6,957 families or 30,255 persons are being served within and outside of the evacuation centers. Meanwhile, about 1,052 houses were damaged in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna and Quezon, of which, 892 partly while 160 are totally damaged.

Dempsey Reyes