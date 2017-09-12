‘Maring’ intensifies; Signal No. 1 up in Metro Manila, 17 other areas–Pagasa

TROPICAL Depression “Maring” has slightly intensified as it continues to move toward the Quezon-Aurora area, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1:



Metro Manila

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Northern Quezon including Polillo Island

Rizal

Bulacan

Aurora

Pampanga

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Tarlac

Benguet

La Union

Zambales

Bataan

Pangasinan

Laguna



At 4:00 am, Maring was located at 135 kilometers (km) east of Infanta, Quezon with maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph.



It continues to move in a west-northwest direction at 11 kph as it gains strength.



Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Pangasinan. Pagasa advised these areas against possible landslides and flash floods.



Maring is forecast to move in the vicinity of Agno, Pangasinan tomorrow morning, Wednesday, and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday morning.



Meanwhile, Pagasa continues to monitor Typhoon “Lannie” although it has no direct effect in the country and has low chances of making landfall as it moves towards the Batanes-Taiwan area.



It was last located at 1255 km east of Aparri, Cagayan as it maintains strength with maximum sustained winds of up to 120kph and gustiness of up to 145 kph.



Estimated rainfall amount is moderate to occasionally heavy within the 360- km diameter of the typhoon.



It is also forecast to move west-northwest, a little faster than Maring at 26 kph, towards east-northeast of Basco, Batanes Wednesday evening. It will exit PAR on Thursday as it heads for Taiwan, according to Pagasa.



Due to the inclement weather, a Yellow Rainfall Warning was raised in Metro Manila, Cavite, Quezon, Laguna, Batangas and Rizal, indicating possible flooding in low-lying areas and near river channels which may persist for three hours.



Meanwhile, an Orange Warning Level was raised in Camarines Norte wherein flooding is threatening in low- lying areas and near the river channel and may cause landslides in mountainous areas.