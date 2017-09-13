‘Maring’ leaves 13 dead

Thirteen persons were reported dead in Metro Manila and Calabarzon by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of Wednesday as tropical storm Maring left the country.

Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesman, said in a news conference that the fatalities included two teenagers who died in a landslide at Barangay Dolores in Taytay, Rizal; a three-month-old infant from Lucena, Quezon; a man who drowned in Paranaque City; and another from Silang, Cavite, who died while rescuing his children from a river.

Citing a report from the Philippine Coast Guard, the NDRRMC said there were 488 passengers who remained stranded in ports in Batangas, Quezon, Romblon, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte.

Marasigan said Maring damaged nine houses in Silang.

She added that six persons remained missing and another four were injured in Laguna.

Some road sections in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) were still not passable: Quezon (3rd and 4th districts), Cavite (2nd District), Laguna (3rd District) and Rizal (1st District).

The NDRRMC reported that the five persons who also remained missing in Barangay San Cristobal, Calamba City were identified as Eurika Monge, 5; Eufracio Monge, 1; Aries Mendoza, 2; Jhon Eduard Mendoza, 4; Francine Jade Monge, 3; and Eden Lacdao Mendoza, 28.

A total of 169 areas were reported flooded in Metro Manila and Central Luzon.

Flood waters in 30 of these areas have subsided but 139 of them remained flooded, according to the NDRRMC.

It said a total of 2,103 families or 8,793 persons were affected in 109 barangay (villages) in Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

Of this number, a total of 1,953 families or 7,938 persons were being served inside and outside evacuation centers.

Marasigan said about 1,857 families or 7,549 persons were evacuated from Metro Manila and Calabarzon and brought to 116 evacuation centers.

She added that power interruptions have been reported in some provinces.

“While Maring was bringing rains, there were power interruptions but the power supply immediately resumed. We have not monitored any problems with the water of some communities,” Marasigan said.