‘Maring’ now in Pampanga, to leave Luzon landmass tonight–Pagasa

THE Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Tropical Depression “Maring” was now in the vicinity of Pampanga and about to leave the landmass of Luzon Tuesday night.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) no.1 remains in:

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Northern Luzon including Polillo Island

Southern Aurora

Bulacan

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pangasinan

Gusty winds and moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms will be experienced over areas that are still under TCWS No. 1.

The warning signal over Camarines Norte has been lifted, said Pagasa.

As of 4:00 p.m., “Maring” was located in the vicinity of Bacolor, Pampanga with maximum winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 100 kph.

Maring is forecast to move west-northwest at 15 kph. Within 24 hours, it is expected to be at 280 kilometers (km) west-northwest of Iba, Zambales.

Moderate to heavy rains will still be experienced over Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan and Pangasinan.

Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa will experience light to moderate with occasionally heavy rains spawned by Maring. Residents in these areas are alerted against possible landslide and flashfloods.

The tropical depression is expected to leave Luzon landmass tonight and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning.

Typhoon “Lannie” (international name: Talim), meanwhile, continues to move west-northwest towards the Philippine Sea but Pagasa said that it would still have no direct effect in the country.

It is forecast to be at the northern boundary of the PAR within 24 hours as it moves towards the Batanes-Taiwan area, Pagasa said.